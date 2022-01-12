Caledonia police seek burglary suspect

The Caledonia Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect believed to have broken into two businesses on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Police responded to a reported burglary at Witt's End around 3:15 a.m. that Tuesday. A doo had pry marks on it, and the foot and frame were broken near the deadbolt. Inside, two gambling kiosks had been broken into.

After identifying a suspect, it was found that the same suspect pried open the door to Caledonia Feed & Supply. Nothing was taken from the business, police said.

Both businesses are located on County Road G, less than one mile away from one another.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, mask, blue jeans, black boots, gloves and sunglasses. The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer-looking Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 262-835-4423.