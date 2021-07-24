Caledonia police ‘internal review’ prompted by traffic stop video

The Caledonia Police Department on Saturday, July 24 issued a statement and officer body camera videos related to a civilian's video circulating social media.

In the civilian's video, an officer is seen tossing something into the back seat of a car before putting on gloves. A person in the car asks what it was and tells the officer that he is on camera. The officer replies, "I got you on camera, we're all good."

According to the Caledonia Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. The vehicle was traveling 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

One of the passengers in the car was searched, and officers found an empty corner tear – the corner of a plastic baggie – in his pocket. The corner tear did not contain any illegal substance, but is a common packaging method for illegal drugs, according to the department.

That corner tear was handed to another officer at the scene. Because there were no drugs in the corner tear, officials said, the officer discarded it.

In the statement posted to the department's Facebook page, Police Chief Christopher Botsch wrote that the department is "conducting a comprehensive internal review of the incident" and has located the service call associated with the incident.

The chief added that all officers are equipped with body cameras, and information thus far indicates the officers at the scene had their cameras activated. Those cameras, along with dashboard camera video, will be reviewed as part of the investigation and "will be made available within the coming days."

The department also asks the public to "be patient" and "know that we are taking this matter very seriously," adding that the social media video does not depict the entirety of the incident.

