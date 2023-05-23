Caledonia Jensen Metal aluminum theft, 2 sought

Police in Caledonia are looking for two men who stole aluminum from Jensen Metal.

The theft happened Monday, May 22 at the business on Northwestern Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police shared surveillance said they took more than $500 worth of laser-cut aluminum.

They were in a Ford F-150, 1997-2003, with an extended cab, rear sliding window and trailer hitch.

According to police, one man jumped into the bin and handed the metal to the other.

Caledonia Jensen Metal aluminum theft

Area scrapyards were notified.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Caledonia police at 262-835-4423 ext.189. You can also contact Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300 or Racine County Crime Stoppers on the P3 app for a reward.