Caledonia homicide; teen accused of stabbing mom bound over for trial

The Brief A 15-year-old Caledonia boy has been bound over for trial, accused in the death of his mother. Reed Gelinskey is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Gelinskey is due back in court on June 16.



A Racine County judge ruled on Wednesday, March 12 that there is probable cause to bind a 15-year-old Caledonia boy over for trial. Reed Gelinskey has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his mother.

Case details

What we know:

Prosecutors say Gelinskey told police he stabbed his mom five times after hitting her over the head with a dumbbell twice.

Police were called to the home on E. White Manor Court, after a friend reported Gelinskey Snapchatted a photo that showed a woman on her back with blood on the floor. Police say when they arrived, Gelinskey was leaving out the front door and dropped a knife, telling officers to kill him.

Caledonia homicide on E. White Manor Court

Prosecutors say Gelinskey admitted that when he got home from school he felt depressed and had an "urge to kill his parents." He also said he was taking his brother's anxiety medication- and that night took nine pills.

Prosecutors say Gelinskey was watching the "Menendez Brothers" documentary on Netflix and developed a plan to kill his parents after the shotgun scene.

Investigators say when his mom went upstairs, he hid a steak knife and dumbbell in his shirt and asked his mom's help finding his medicine. That's when he told police he attacked her. Gelinskey told police his mom asked him "Why?" -- and he said "Pain."

Court hearing in June

What's next:

Gelinskey's bond was set for $1 million on March 6. He is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on June 16.