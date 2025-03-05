Caledonia homicide: Woman found dead inside home; son arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 4. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested – the victim was identified as his mother.
What we know:
According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on E. White Manor Court near Morris Street around 10:30 p.m. It was initially reported that a juvenile male at that address had possibly killed his mother.
As responding officers were arriving at the scene, they were met by a 15-year-old boy who was exiting the front door of the residence and surrendered himself to officers without incident.
Officers located a woman dead inside the home. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma.
The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Caledonia Police Department.