Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia homicide: Woman found dead inside home; son arrested

By
Published  March 5, 2025 6:09am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Caledonia police

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Caledonia.
    • Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma.
    • The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers.

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 4. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested – the victim was identified as his mother. 

What we know:

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on E. White Manor Court near Morris Street around 10:30 p.m. It was initially reported that a juvenile male at that address had possibly killed his mother.

As responding officers were arriving at the scene, they were met by a 15-year-old boy who was exiting the front door of the residence and surrendered himself to officers without incident.

Officers located a woman dead inside the home. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers. 

The 15-year-old boy was arrested for homicide and remains in custody. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Caledonia Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyCaledoniaNews