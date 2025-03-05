Caledonia homicide: Woman found dead inside home; son arrested

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Caledonia. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma. The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers.



What we know:

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on E. White Manor Court near Morris Street around 10:30 p.m. It was initially reported that a juvenile male at that address had possibly killed his mother.

As responding officers were arriving at the scene, they were met by a 15-year-old boy who was exiting the front door of the residence and surrendered himself to officers without incident.

Officers located a woman dead inside the home. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.