Caledonia man admitted child porn possession: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Andrious Kleiderman

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A 39-year-old Caledonia man faces multiple child pornography charges after numerous hard drives were seized in a May 6 search.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Andrious Kleiderman admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography.

Officials with the RCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant near 3 Mile Road and Main Street. The seizure and examination of the hard drives found a "large quantity" of child pornography.

Kleiderman faces 10 counts of child pornography possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, according to the sheriff's office.

