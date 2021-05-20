Caledonia bar burglary; police seek suspect, info

article

The Caledonia Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing a bar early Wednesday morning, May 19.

Police said the male suspect – captured on surveillance – burglarized OMG Bar on Douglas Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-835-4423 (extension 136) and reference case number 21-8192.

