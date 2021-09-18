Caledonia armed robberies, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to multiple armed robberies that happened Thursday, Sept. 16.

Prosecutors said Norman Danowski, 33, was armed with a knife during incidents at multiple Racine County businesses.

Caledonia police were called to a truck stop near Northwestern Avenue and NE Frontage Road for a reported robbery in which a suspect allegedly pointed a knife at a cashier. A criminal complaint states the suspect told the cashier to open the cash register, but the cashier fled instead of putting money in a bag as the suspect instructed. The truck stop's manager told police that $1,015.06 was stolen from the cash register.

Employees said the suspect left the scene on a bike. Multiple witnesses provided a description of the suspect, who was also captured on surveillance footage, to police.

Also on Sept. 16, Caledonia police officers were called to a gas station near Douglas Avenue and 4 Mile Road – roughly nine-and-a-half miles east of the truck stop – for a reported armed robbery. An employee said the suspect fled on a bike.

According to the complaint, the suspect went behind the counter and, displaying a knife, demanded that the employee empty the cash register's contents into a bag. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage.

While reviewing footage, police learned of a possible vehicle of interest in a third robbery just reported to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Authorities at that time had been advised of similar robberies in Cudahy and South Milwaukee.

The driver of that car – identified as Danowski – matched the description of the suspect in the armed robberies, the complaint states. In his car, officers found more than $2,000 in cash, clothing that matched that of the suspect as seen on surveillance, and a knife that matched the description offered by the gas station employee.

Danowski made an initial court appearance on Sept. 16. A competency hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 15.

