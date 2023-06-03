Butler wallet theft, VISA gift card purchase, police seek info.

article

Butler police need help to identify an individual who stole an employee's wallet at a business while requesting a job application and another who used the victim's credit card to buy gift cards.

The crime happened on May 30 around 1 p.m.

According to police, the wallet was taken from the front desk area of the business at Silver Spring and Park Drive before the "older black male wearing a COVID face mask" got into a white Subaru SUV.

Minutes later, an "older black female wearing a COVID face mask" used the victim's credit card to buy $800 in VISA gift cards at Speedway at 92nd and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

Police were only able to release a surveillance image of the female. There was no surveillance at the business where the wallet theft occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 262-781-2431.