Butler OWI suspect backed into squad, arrested

Butler police arrested a driver suspected of operating while intoxicated after they backed their car into a police squad on March 8.

Police were called about the possibly intoxicated driver on Hampton Avenue shortly after midnight. Dashcam video posted to the department's Facebook page shows the officer following the car before the accident.

The video showed the car briefly drive onto a median. When the driver eventually pulled over, the driver started to back up – and the officer did the same, in an apparent attempt to avoid being hit – before the collision.

Neither the driver nor the officer were hurt.

The driver was arrested on OWI and taken to the Waukesha County Jail.