Butler gas station theft, $3,700 worth of products stolen; suspects sought
BUTLER, Wis. - Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a theft at a gas station in Butler.
According to the Village of Butler Police Department, on Monday, April 28, at about 10:45 p.m., two suspects entered the Amoco gas station on Hampton Ave.
One of the suspects took a clear plastic display case for the THC/CBD and nicotine from the counter, and then both suspects left the store without paying.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The total value of the loss was more than $3,700.
The suspects were last seen on foot eastbound toward 124th and Hampton. It is unknown if a vehicle is involved.
Suspect #1
Suspect #1 is described as a male, Black, about 14-18 years of age, about 5'6"- 5'10" with a slim build.
He was wearing a "Bape Shark" camouflage hoodie with the hood up, a black balaclava mask on his face, a blue Kevin Durant backpack with gold writing, black skinny jeans, and blue shoes with gray soles and orange trim detailing.
Suspect #2
Suspect #2 is described as a male, Black, about 14-18 years of age, about 5'6"-5'10" with a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a black, fur-like hat on his head and a gray hoodie with an unknown green and red logo on the left chest, white-washed, light-blue skinny jeans with holes in the front, a beige belt, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes with custom white/black patterned laces.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about similar incidents or who recognizes the people in the picture should contact the Village of Butler Police Department—Officer Heaney at 262-781-2431 or the dispatch center at 262-446-5070 to speak with the police officer on duty.
If you want to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.
The Source: The Village of Butler Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) notice.