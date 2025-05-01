Butler gas station theft, $3,700 worth of products stolen; suspects sought

article

Police are looking for two people wanted in connection to a theft at a gas station in Butler. Police say one of the suspects took a case containing $3,700 worth of CBD, THC, and nicotine. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Village of Butler Police Department.



Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a theft at a gas station in Butler.

According to the Village of Butler Police Department, on Monday, April 28, at about 10:45 p.m., two suspects entered the Amoco gas station on Hampton Ave.

One of the suspects took a clear plastic display case for the THC/CBD and nicotine from the counter, and then both suspects left the store without paying.

The total value of the loss was more than $3,700.

The suspects were last seen on foot eastbound toward 124th and Hampton. It is unknown if a vehicle is involved.

Suspect #1

Suspect #1 is described as a male, Black, about 14-18 years of age, about 5'6"- 5'10" with a slim build.

He was wearing a "Bape Shark" camouflage hoodie with the hood up, a black balaclava mask on his face, a blue Kevin Durant backpack with gold writing, black skinny jeans, and blue shoes with gray soles and orange trim detailing.

Suspect #2

Suspect #2 is described as a male, Black, about 14-18 years of age, about 5'6"-5'10" with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black, fur-like hat on his head and a gray hoodie with an unknown green and red logo on the left chest, white-washed, light-blue skinny jeans with holes in the front, a beige belt, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes with custom white/black patterned laces.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about similar incidents or who recognizes the people in the picture should contact the Village of Butler Police Department—Officer Heaney at 262-781-2431 or the dispatch center at 262-446-5070 to speak with the police officer on duty.

If you want to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.