Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9.

An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon.

The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were hit, the spokesperson said. That person was responsive and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The spokesperson also said the bus driver was not injured, nor were any passengers.

Milwaukee police responded to the scene.



