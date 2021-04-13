Bus capacity limited to 50% as in-person learning resumes for MPS

Starting Wednesday, April 13, K-3 through third-graders will resume in-person learning in Milwaukee Public Schools. A number of students will get to and from school by bus.

In a normal year, more than 50,000 students take the bus to and from school each and every day. On Wednesday, that work will resume for the district's contractors and some students to start.

The district's transportation disinfection and preparation plans include cleaning/disinfecting buses nightly prior to use, extra protective equipment like masks and cleaning supplies, ensuring ventilation systems are working and opening windows to increase airflow.

Other changes include limiting bus capacity to 50%, assigned seating, masks required for drivers and students and a new bell schedule staggering bus routes allowing for more routes while reducing ridership.

New rider guidelines and expectations include wearing face coverings at all times, maintaining distance except among those from the same household and practicing good hygiene, including washing or disinfecting hands often.

If a student who takes a bus falls ill upon arrival or during the school day, the school will contact the parent or guardian to pick up the student. Students will not be allowed to return home unaccompanied.

Changes to students' transportation plans can be made by contacting your child's school. The district says those changes can also be made online through the parent portal.

Parents of fourth- through eighth-graders will have a virtual parent engagement session to go over school routines and expectations Wednesday night. Those grades are set to return to in-person learning Monday, April 19.