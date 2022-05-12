Burlington student sex assault; new charges against ex-staffer

article

New charges were filed Thursday, May 12 against a former Burlington elementary school staff member accused of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Daniel Powers, 57, was initially charged with three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. The new charges filed include three additional counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of first-degree child sexual assault.

Court records show repeated sexual assault of a child, as to each of the six counts, means there were at three violations that constitute first- or second-degree sexual assault.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Powers' arrest on April 25 after a parent reported "multiple instances" of inappropriate physical contact with students.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent whose children attend Dyer Elementary School reported "multiple instances" of Powers' inappropriate physical contact with students. The alleged contact took place during the 2021-22 school year.

According to a criminal complaint, Powers worked as a teacher's aide at the school. The complaint, filed with the new charges Thursday, described incidents involving 12 different students – all girls. All of them were under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged assaults, all of which took place during the 2021-22 school year.

The victims described Powers touching them in ways that made them and/or others feel "uncomfortable," including instances in which they were touched under their clothing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In one instance, a victim described Powers touching her under her bra and said she was "terrified" and "petrified" of Powers, the complaint states. Another victim said Powers made her feel "weird" and "scared" that he would touch her again. A third victim said she feared Powers would get angry and "do something else" if she said anything.

The complaint states one victim was told she would be "more beautiful" if she smiled and that she "has nice legs" by powers. The victim thought Powers was "creepy," but was told not to say those things and was held in for recess for "disrespecting a teacher's aide."

One victim alleged Powers touched girls at the school more often when teachers were not around, and another said he looked up skirts, per the complaint. Others said Powers would go into the girls' bathroom.

Burlington Area School District (BASD)

According to the sheriff's office, Powers was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and terminated on April 19. The school district informed parents on April 21.

The complaint states one victim said the last time an incident occurred with Powers was the day before he was "fired."

Advertisement

Powers made an initial court appearance for the new charges on May 12. Previously, his cash bond had been set at $50,000. His cash bond is now $20,000, court records show, with an additional $50,000 signature bond.