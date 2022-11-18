Burlington police stop sexual assault; Delavan man charged

article

A Delavan man is charged with multiple counts after Burlington police arrested him during the alleged sexual assault of a woman on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Police said the incident happened near Perkins and Madison around 8 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man, identified as 62-year-old Richard Sallmann, assaulting the victim with a jacket wrapped around her head. Officers intervened and stopped the assault.

The victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Burlington for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the investigation revealed the suspect had approached the woman and threatened to kill her several times during the assault. The woman was able to fight back in self-defense until law enforcement arrived. Police said the man and victim did not know each other.

Police said Sallmann attempted to run from the officers and was quickly taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Racine County Jail, police said. A criminal complaint states he is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Second-degree sexual assault

Strangulation and suffocation

Misdemeanor battery

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing an officer

Court records indicate Sallmann is due for his initial court appearance on Nov. 21 after a Friday appearance was adjourned.

Burlington police identified this to be an isolated incident, and said no threat to the community exists.

The Burlington Police Department said they would like to extend their appreciation to the concerned citizen who contacted the Communications Center to report the incident; The call saved the victim’s life.