Burlap and Lace supports Waukesha parade victims, line wraps around store

The community continues to show up for the people of Waukesha. Small Business Saturday turned into small businesses helping the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21.

When tragedy struck along Main Street in Waukesha, dozens of people came to Burlap and Lace to find shelter. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the store was once again full, but this time, people wanted to support the community.

It took patience to shop at Burlap and Lace Saturday, with some waiting in line up to two hours.

"It’s always been busy, but never with the line wrapping around the whole store and back up into the front," said Tami Evanoff, owner.

Evanoff said the crowds weren't just for Small Business Saturday. It was also because vendors like Sherry Krueger donated up to 100% of their sales to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

"This one hit home," said Krueger. "It’s the least I can do. Just means a big deal to me."

More than half of the 110 vendors donated.

"I couldn’t even tell you (how much has been raised so far)," said Evanoff. "I couldn’t even begin to tell you. I’m so overwhelmed that I’m just doing what I can do."

The turnout reminded her of why she opened a business on Main Street.

"I moved to Waukesha for a reason," said Evanoff. "I love Waukesha. I always have, and this is why – because this is what Waukesha is."

Portions of Sunday's sales will also go to the Waukesha Community Fund.