Burglary suspects sought; Milwaukee police ask for public's help

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspects wanted in a burglary that occurred near Appleton and Chambers – on the city's northwest side.

Officials say just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, the suspects forced entry into a closed business and ransacked the business in attempt to steal property.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American. He was wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jacket, gray pants, and black sandals with blue socks.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American. He was wearing a blue facemask, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sandals with black socks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.