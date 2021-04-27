Business burglary suspect sought by police on Milwaukee's south side

A suspect who burglarized a business on Milwaukee's south side is being sought by police.

Officials say the crime happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at a business near 1st and Washington. The suspect forced entry into the business and removed property, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

