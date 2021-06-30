Burglary near 60th and Keefe in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, June 29 near 60th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Police say unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.