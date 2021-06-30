Expand / Collapse search

Burglary near 60th and Keefe in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, June 29 near 60th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Police say unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s). 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Dole recalls blueberries due to potential cyclospora contamination
slideshow

Dole recalls blueberries due to potential cyclospora contamination

Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling some cases of its fresh blueberries due to potential cyclospora contamination.

Brookfield bomb threat investigated, no explosive devices located
slideshow

Brookfield bomb threat investigated, no explosive devices located

Brookfield police were dispatched to Fujiyama Restaurant on w. Bluemound Road on Tuesday evening, June 29 for a report of a bomb threat.

Doctors denounce Senator Johnson's vaccine panel

Stay in your lane. That is the message from a trio of Wisconsin doctors to Sen. Ron Johnson after he hosted a press event with people who experienced negative COVID-19 vaccine side effects.