Burglars break into Grantosa School, damage property

Burglars broke into Grantosa Drive School on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Milwaukee police say the burglary was reported on Monday, April 24. The burglars forced entry into the school and damaged property, officials say.

Nobody is in custody.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.