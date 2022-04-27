Burger King shooting: Milwaukee man pleads guilty to gun charge

article

A Milwaukee man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Burger King pleaded guilty to one count on Wednesday, April 27.

Derrick Ellis, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. As part of a plea negotiation, a count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon will be dismissed.

Ellis had pleaded not guilty to all charges on March 3. He is due back in court on June 16 for sentencing.

The charges stem from a chaotic night at the Burger King near 51st and Capitol on Jan. 2. Police said Ellis, a Burger King employee, fired toward the drive-thru window at Antoine Edwards

Edwards is accused of staging a robbery, but prosecutors said Ellis wasn’t in on the plan.

Antoine Edwards

Investigators say Ellis’ gunfire killed his co-worker – 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell. Police claim Edwards told them the victim was actually in on the robbery. Harris-Brazell's family disputes that.

A detective said surveillance shows the teen refused to give up money from the register, screaming for help.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

A warrant was issued for Ellis arrest, and police said he turned himself in 16 days after the shooting.

Edwards is charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

