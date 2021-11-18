Buffum and Wright shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspects

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects tied to a shooting incident that happened near Buffum and Wright Thursday, Nov. 18.

Officials say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries in the shooting – which happened around 11:15 a.m. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment – and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is the result of a robbery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.