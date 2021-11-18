Expand / Collapse search

Buffum and Wright shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects tied to a shooting incident that happened near Buffum and Wright Thursday, Nov. 18.

Officials say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries in the shooting – which happened around 11:15 a.m. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment – and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is the result of a robbery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: MSNBC barred from court, producer followed jury bus
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: MSNBC barred from court, producer followed jury bus

Kenosha police say a person that was taken into custody Wednesday evening, Nov. 17 was trying to photograph jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Pedestrian struck, Teutonia and Capitol in Milwaukee
article

Pedestrian struck, Teutonia and Capitol in Milwaukee

A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering from injuries she suffered after being struck by a vehicle near Teutonia and Capitol Drive.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge talks about reporter who tried to photograph jurors

A national reporter is alleged to have tried to photograph jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The judge has barred MSNBC from the building as a result of this incident -- and further investigation is underway.