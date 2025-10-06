Buddy on the Brewers; Sal Frelick finds home in Best Buddies chapter

The Brief Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has become actively involved with Best Buddies Wisconsin. Frelick has a long history with the peer-to-peer friendship program since high school. His community work with the group earned him the team's nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award.



Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers have had no shortage of reasons to love the team this season. They were the first MLB team to punch their ticket to the playoffs, scored the most regular season wins in franchise history, and they entered the postseason with the best record in baseball.

But there’s a story taking place off the field that may give the Milwaukee community another reason to support the Brew Crew.

Another reason to love the Crew

What we know:

In a Tuesday night crowd of 30,000 people at the Sept. 16 game against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, there's one player who has his own cheering section behind him, and not necessarily because of his incredible performance this season.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has gained some new fans, who are actually new friends made off the field through Best Buddies Wisconsin.

Best Buddies is a national peer-to-peer school friendship program pairing students with special needs, to those without.

Frelick has become a bit of a regular at Best Buddies events lately, much to the delight of members like Mitch Welk.

"I actually got to meet him in person," said Welk. "My mom and dad took a picture of me and Sal and we got a bro hug."

This unprompted interest came as a welcome surprise to local Best Buddies directors Laura Brackett and Caroline Tyson.

"One day we opened our Instagram and there was a message from someone named Sal Frelick who said, ‘I’m playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, I love Best Buddies, I’d love to get involved,’" explained Tyson.

No stranger to Best Buddies

What they're saying:

While Frelick may be new to the Wisconsin chapter, he is no stranger to the program. He’s been a proud member since he was a student at Lexington High School in his hometown of Massachusetts.

"We did prom every year we had a red carpet we’d go down the red carpet," explained Frelick, of the Best Buddies activities.

Sal Frelick

"I really do think they’re angels, I can’t even imagine what high school would have been like without that program and without those kids," Frelick said.

The experience introduced the multi-sport athlete to a world of joy, laughter, and positivity.

Many of the relationships he developed are still going strong today.

"Malachi back home is still one of my best friends," said Frelick. "Justin, Emily, all these kids… there’s never a dull moment with them, you just can’t be in a bad mood. I don’t think bad moods exist with any of the special needs kids I’ve worked with."

Being on the Brewers has introduced Frelick to many community organizations in Milwaukee, but there's a soft spot in his heart for this crew.

"When I was out here, it was almost like something was missing from my life in that aspect," Frelick said.

From the Best Buddies Tailgate Party to the Friendship Walk, Frelick has found his home away from home with the Wisconsin chapter.

And they're thrilled to have him on their team.

"He has a huge heart and compassion for the community we serve and that is apparent from the moment you meet him and you see him interact with these kids, adults," explained Tyson.

"When he came to the walk we had over 1,000 people there," added Laura Brackett. "He helps us spread the mission, he helps spread the word on what Best Buddies."

The mission is simple

Dig deeper:

That mission is simple: to provide a sense of community, belonging and understanding for those who might travel a different road in life, something Frelick believes can happen anywhere, with anyone.

Sal Frelick

"If you’re around people with special needs or they’re in the same environment as you, go up and talk to them," Frelick advised. "That’s how I first got involved and what I think kickstarted this wonderful relationship I have with so many friends now."

Frelick’s work in the community with groups like Best Buddies earned him the team’s nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award, considered to be the most prestigious individual honor in the MLB.

The winner will be announced during the World Series.