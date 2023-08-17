Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv school supply giveaway: 'Community needs it'

There's no better way to tip off the school year than a party with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gearing up for the school year was off to an exciting start.

"The screams from behind us, that is music to my ears. Just hearing kids happy," said Kathy Thornton-Bias with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"The Milwaukee community gives so much to us as an amazing fan base, so we want to be able to give back to them as much as possible," said Angela Gilman with the Bucks.

While the list for back-to-school materials typically remains the same each year, the cost does not.

Bucks, Fiserv team up with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee for a backpack school supply giveaway

"We’re about ready to tip off an awesome season for the Milwaukee Bucks, so we want to make sure students in Milwaukee can tip off a great school year," Gilman said.

Hundreds of kids will now enter the classroom with a free Fiserv backpack full of supplies – gifted from none other than Bango.

"We need it, and this community needs it," Thornton-Bias said.

"To see a child open that backpack and get really excited for school, that’s where it really pays off," said Fiserv's Eric Nelson.

But the excitement didn't stop at free backpacks. The crew wouldn't end the summer without a proper celebration.

"Pizza, popcorn, we have bouncy pads," Thorton-Bias said. "There’s nothing happening here but love and fun and excitement."

Kathy Thorton-Bias said anything is possible when people support one another.

"It’s hard not to get connected to this work, especially when you see a kid come up and just be so grateful, so thankful," she said.

Over the past two years, the Bucks and Fiserv have gifted more than 600 backpacks to kids.