Bucks' Junior Bridgeman dead after medical emergency: reports

The Brief Junior Bridgeman died on Tuesday after he suffered a medical emergency. Bridgeman was in the middle of an interview at a Louisville benefit luncheon. Bridgeman, a former player, became a minority owner of the Bucks last year.



Milwaukee Bucks minority owner and former player Junior Bridgeman has died after he suffered a medical emergency at a public event on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. He was 71 years old.

Medical emergency

What we know:

WDRB-TV, Louisville's FOX affiliate, said Bridgeman collapsed at a Scouting America benefit luncheon in Louisville, according to sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

TMZ, referencing a WLKY report, also reported Bridgeman's death. The report said Bridgeman was in the middle of an interview when he told reporter Kent Taylor he thought he was having a heart attack. The outlet said Bridgeman was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Bucks career

Local perspective:

Bridgeman became a minority owner of the Bucks in September 2024. He played more than 700 games across 10 seasons in Milwaukee and retired after 1986-87 season.

The Bucks retired Bridgeman's No. 2 jersey in 1988. Bridgeman helped the Bucks reach the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons with the franchise and ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in games, field goals made, points and minutes.

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media, the Bucks wrote they are "shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman."

Business ventures

Dig deeper:

After Bridgeman retired from the NBA, he began investing in restaurants and eventually became the owner and CEO of Bridgeman Foods, which operated more than 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants in 20 states until 2016. In 2017, Bridgeman Foods acquired Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC, making Bridgeman an independent bottler for Coca-Cola.