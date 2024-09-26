Junior Bridgeman becomes minority owner of Milwaukee Bucks

The Brief Junior Bridgeman becomes a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Bridgeman's No. 2 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1988. It hangs in the rafters of Fiserv Forum.



The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday that former Bucks player Junior Bridgeman has become a minority owner of the team. Bridgeman played in 711 games with Milwaukee.

"It is a momentous occasion for our organization and the city of Milwaukee to welcome Junior Bridgeman to the Bucks’ ownership group," said Bucks co-owners Wes Edens, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli.

Bridgeman's No. 2 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1988. It currently hangs in the rafters of Fiserv Forum. Bridgeman helped the Bucks reach the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons with the franchise and ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in games (3rd, 711), field goals made (7th, 4,142), points (9th, 9,892) and minutes (10th, 18,054).

After Bridgeman retired from the NBA, he began investing in restaurants and eventually became the Owner and CEO of Bridgeman Foods, which operated more than 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants in 20 states until 2016.

In 2017, Bridgeman Foods acquired Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC, making Bridgeman an independent bottler for Coca-Cola.

Bridgeman statement:

"I’m overjoyed to return to the Bucks, where I spent the heart of my NBA playing career, to join their world-class ownership group. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy, Wes, Jamie and Mike for their friendship and support in welcoming me back to Milwaukee. I hope that my life journey serves as an inspiration to current and future players who dream of joining an NBA ownership group. I look forward to cheering the Bucks on this season alongside our great fans."