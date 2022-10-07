Bucks host open scrimmage Oct. 15

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will host an open scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Free tickets are available now at www.bucks.com/scrimmage.

Doors will open to ticketed fans at 11 a.m.

Single game tickets are still available for all Bucks regular season home games, including the first home game on Oct. 22 against the Rockets.

Single game tickets can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets.