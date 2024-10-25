Bucks home opener Friday, host Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum

Getting ready for the Bucks home opener
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls for their home opener at Fiserv Forum Friday night, Oct. 25. FOX6's Zoe Chipalla is at Fiserv with a preview.
MILWAUKEE - Following the season-opening win against the 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks are now setting their sights on the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks host the Bulls at Fiserv Forum for their season opener on Friday night, Oct. 25. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
From new food and drinks, to the latest merchandise, Fiserv Forum is the place to be for Bucks fans this season.
Bucks merchandise for the season
Bucks Retail Vice President Valerie Suminski joined FOX6 WakeUp with the latest Bucks merch you can buy.
Chatting with Bucks President Peter Feigin
FOX6's Zoe Chipalla chatted with Bucks President Peter Feigin ahead of the Bucks' home opener Friday, Oct. 25.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled on Monday, Oct. 21 the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 season.