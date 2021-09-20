Bucks hold national anthem auditions

Oh say can you see another NBA championship in the near future? If the Milwaukee Bucks are going for another trophy, it’ll require only the best singers to sing the national anthem to open up each home game.

A championship team deserves a champion of a singer to sing the national anthem. Dozens came out to Fiserv Forum Monday, Sept. 20 to audition for a spot on the floor for the bucks 2021-22 season.

"It's really for Milwaukee and for everybody else," said Dayvin Hallman, musician.

It's just you, a few judges, and an empty Fiserv Forum. Many singers coming out just hoping to share their gifts with the champs and their fans.

"I always just sing with my heart. I love giving out what I get when I sing, so I just sing with so much feeling and pride. It would mean the world to me because all I want to do is sing," Sharon Tyler, singer.

Many say it’s the greatest way to honor our country…our city….

"I'm so excited for the city, I’m excited about the bucks organization and I’m excited to be a part of it in any way," said Elzie Flenard, singer.

And maybe to get some bragging rights too.

"Every time I meet people I’m going to say ‘I sang the national anthem for the world champion Milwaukee Bucks.’ That would be my lead-in from now on! It would mean a lot," said Flenard.

Auditions are not over – you can head over to the Fiserv Forum until 7 p.m. and register to audition when you get there.

For more information on the Bucks national anthem auditions, please visit www.bucks.com/anthem.