Bucks fans welcome back Khris Middleton in season opener at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks’ home opener at Fiserv Forum carried extra emotion Wednesday night, Oct. 22, as Khris Middleton returned to Milwaukee for the first time since his February trade to the Washington Wizards.

What we know:

The 12-year Bucks veteran and three-time All-Star received a warm reception from fans who filled the arena in jerseys bearing his No. 22. Many said they came as much to cheer Middleton as to watch the game, as it was his first time back to Fiserv Forum since the trade.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Khris Middleton #22 of the Washington Wizards hug after the Bucks defeated the Wizards 133-120 at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE T Expand

For many, fans wanted to be sure to give Middleton the appropriate welcome back as a thank you for all he did for Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"If there isn't 17,000 people standing on their feet clapping, then that's the wrong thing," said Bucks fan Chris Schleh­lein. "His number’s gonna be in the rafters soon enough."

Another fan, Ben Wirth, agreed.

"That number's gonna be in the rafters at the same time as Giannis," he said. "It should be up there when Giannis goes up. Those two were just yin and yang. They're the same to me."

Following the Bucks’ 133-120 home opener victory, fans said they are excited about this year’s team and the youth movement.

But after the game, fans said they enjoyed seeing Middleton back at Fiserv Forum, even in the wrong jersey.

"To be honest, it looked kind of weird. I didn't really even notice it at first, until he hit a three and I'm like, 'Oh damnit, he's not on the team no more,’" fan Vegas Redd said. "But, you know, we still got love for him though cause he really is a true Bucks family here."

Fan Kyle Fink had similar thoughts.

"Just looking at him, watching him come out on the court, it was so weird. That was the first thing I said to my wife. I was like, 'It doesn't look right.' He belongs in a Bucks jersey, and it hurt me," he said. "But at the same time, it was awesome to see him back out on the court today."

Dig deeper:

Middleton, a key player on Milwaukee's 2021 championship team, received a standing ovation during pregame introductions and another hearty round of applause after the Bucks played a video tribute to him during the first timeout.

