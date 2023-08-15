Bucks Entertainment Network auditions for 2023-24 season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for entertaining, talented and energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network for the 2023-24 season.

Throughout the month of September, auditions will be held for Bucks Beats, Hoop Troop and national anthem singers. All auditions will be held in-person at Fiserv Forum.

According to a press release, advanced registration is recommended for the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop auditions. Bucks Beats candidates who pre-register will receive audition music in advance. No advanced registration is required for the national anthem auditions.

More information on each opportunity and a complete audition schedule are below. For more information on the Bucks Entertainment Network, visit www.bucks.com/entertainment.

Bucks Beats

Audition Registration information here.

Audition Date: Monday, Sept. 5 – 5 p.m.

Audition Location: Fiserv Forum (candidates should enter through the Johnson Controls Entrance)

Candidates who pre-register will receive audition music in advance. Advanced registration is recommended but not required. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to audition.

National Anthem

Audition Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Audition Time Slots:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Audition Location: Fiserv Forum Atrium

All candidates will register upon arrival and individuals will audition in order as they arrive. The Canadian anthem can also be sung for consideration.

Hoop Troop

Audition Registration information here.

Audition Date: Monday, Sept. 18 – 5 p.m.

Audition Location: Fiserv Forum (candidates should enter through the Johnson Controls Entrance)

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older to audition. Advanced registration is recommended but not required.