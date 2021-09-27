Bucks' championship run economic impact estimated at $57.6M

article

VISIT Milwaukee released data on Monday, Sept. 27 that shows the economic impact of the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run was $57.6 million. That includes direct and indirect spending in the community.

Breakdown of the data

High-Level Estimated Economic Impact Data

First Round (May 22-29 vs. the Miami Heat): $2.7 million in total economic impact

$1,491,687 in direct, $1,225,642 in indirect and induced

Second Round (June 5-19 vs. the New Jersey Nets): $12.8 million in total economic impact

$7,030,063 in direct, $5,816,500 in indirect and induced

Third Round (June 23-July 3, vs. the Atlanta Hawks): $14.1 million in total economic impact

$7,757,764 in direct, $6,395,664 in indirect and induced

NBA Finals (July 6-July 20 vs. the Phoenix Suns): $28 million in total economic impact (NBA Finals Game 6 alone: $5.8 in total economic impact, with an 82% occupancy rate downtown and a $240 average daily rate)

$15,546,762 in direct, $12,656,750 indirect and induced

A news release says the total economic impact figures include estimates of spending at lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, venue rental, and business services companies. The data also include estimates of indirect impact and induced economic impact – the money spent between businesses to support this activity and the money spent by employees of those companies. The entire Championship run generated $1.107 million in total local taxes.

Total Estimated Direct Impact by Spending Type for Entire Playoff Run:

Lodging: $8,424,845

Transportation: $4,258,004

Food and Beverage: $5,219,209

Retail: $5,819,003

Recreation: $6,586,263

Space Rental: $38,521

Business Services: $1,210,430

For the month of July, downtown hotel demand was driven by Bucks’ fans, sports media, the NBA, and a few corporate partners, VISIT Milwaukee said. There were relatively few other meetings and conventions in the market that month generating significant hotel demand.

Playoffs’ Downtown Hotel Occupancy Rates and Average Daily Hotel Rates

Includes both home and away games

Round 1 (4 games): Avg occupancy 52%, avg ADR $128

Round 2 (7 games): Avg occupancy 50%, avg ADR $133

Round 3 (6 games): Avg occupancy 55%, avg ADR $136

Finals (6 games): Avg occupancy 64%, avg ADR $143

The data is based on attendance figures provided by the Milwaukee Bucks, room blocks booked by VISIT Milwaukee, and additional third-party information; it was calculated using Destination Internationals’ economic impact calculator for sports events, an investment VISIT Milwaukee made as it continues to attract larger sports events through the work of Sports Milwaukee.