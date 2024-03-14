Bucks' 414 Crew makes history; special needs members take center stage

The Milwaukee Bucks are making history, and we are not talking about NBA Championships or franchise records. This unique accomplishment is happening off the court.

The Bucks have the most members with special needs on their entertainment team in the NBA -- and the impact is being felt far beyond the stands of Fiserv Forum.

Hunter Peterson joined the Bucks official interactive hype team, the Hoop Troop, in 2019. He has Down syndrome and was the first member with special needs. Due to hearing impairment, Hunter is primarily non-verbal, but he has no problem expressing himself.

Hunter Peterson

"He’s always been a great cheerleader, so this job has been perfect for him, he’s a good fit for it," explained Hunter’s dad, Craig Peterson.

But finding that fit did not come right away. Hunter originally wanted a spot on the Bucks' professional dance team.

"He auditioned for about an hour and I think he felt a little uncomfortable," Peterson said. "We got home and I think he was a bit disappointed."

Craig Peterson with Hunter

Hunter may have been disappointed, but he was not defeated. It turns out, it would just take one person to say yes. For Hunter, that person was former Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

"I sent Alex a note and said, ‘Have you ever considered having someone with special needs on one of your dance teams?’ And almost within moments I got a response back saying, ‘It’s done’," Peterson said.

"For me, it just felt like a no-brainer," said Lasry.

Giving people with special needs the opportunity to be on the Hoop Troop is a part of Lasry’s legacy. He does not have a trophy, ring or award for this move – but it is the one move he’s most proud of.

Hunter Peterson

"All the stuff we did on the court is great, but I think what I’ll cherish the most is the stuff we were able to do off the court," said Lasry.

In a sport that recognizes peak athletic ability, celebrating the gifts in all of us is a value Lasry’s family holds dear.

"You’ve got to understand that everyone has something to bring to the table, everyone has an ability and a talent and they just need to be given a chance," Lasry said.

That one chance turned into many more. Recently rebranded the "414 Crew," the Hoop Troop’s roster now includes four performers with special needs -- the most of any NBA team. Those members include: Hunter Peterson, Emily Patzer, Andrew Le Pine and Demetrius Jackson.

"It’s been amazing, it’s been a dream come true," said Jackson. "I feel like crying, but I don’t want to cry on camera."

Demetrius Jackson

Whether it’s tossing T-shirts, wearing a chicken costume, or playing games with fans, the 414 Crew works to bring energy to the stands, even when the numbers are down. It’s that spirit of true inclusion "Coach" John Dereszynski says, is what’s so inspiring to witness.

"The fact that anyone who comes to a game can see someone who represents who they are as a person, that’s really special," said Dereszynski.

Amid all the noise and cheers, there’s a silent message: we’re all more alike, than we are different.

414 Crew auditions are held during the summer. You are invited to learn more about the team.