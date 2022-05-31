Bublr launches integration, Transit App

article

Bublr, Milwaukee’s nonprofit bikeshare operator, announced on Tuesday, May 31 it is partnering with Transit App to offer Bublr access right from Transit App.

People who have already downloaded Transit App and are familiar with using it from any of these places are able to easily use the Bublr System, without having to set up a new profile or re-enter their credit card information.

Transit App is also the technology provider behind the first true Mobility as a Service system in the U.S. launched in Pittsburgh earlier this year. There, scooters, bikeshare, and transit are all now integrated and accessible with one app, Transit App.

This new app integration will be available alongside Bublr’s existing app, which will continue to work for Bublr and other BCycle bikeshare systems.