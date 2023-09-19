Milwaukee 5-year-old shot himself, man convicted receiving treatment

Bryan Jaensch, 59, of Milwaukee, convicted of child neglect, was supposed to be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19 after his 5-year-old nephew got his hands on a gun and shot himself in February. However, Jaensch did not show up in court. His lawyer said he's receiving medical and psychiatric treatment.

Jaensch pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a felony charge of neglecting a child-consequence is death.

The case highlights a bigger issue that the nonprofit Wisconsin Voices says needs to be addressed.

"No one ever imagines that something like this could happen," said Tomika Vukovic, Wisconsin Voices. "If we are responsible enough and adult enough to have a gun, we should be responsible enough to have a gun lock or a gun box, make sure the kids don’t get ahold of them."

In February, Elijo Gonzalez, 5, was playing with his father’s gun when he accidentally shot and killed himself. Jaensch was supposed to be watching him.

He was convicted of neglecting a child, consequence is death, as party to a crime.

On Tuesday, Jaensch was supposed to appear for his sentencing. His lawyer said he could not appear due to medical and psychiatric treatment he is receiving.

Wisconsin Voices says it's critical to lock up your guns.

Milwaukee 5-year-old fatally shot 29th and National

"My heart goes out to both the family because there’s going to be guilt everywhere for this and then for the loss of a child’s life, which could have been prevented if you had a gun lock," said Vukovic.

Wisconsin Voices partnered with police and fire departments in the Milwaukee area to make gun locks free to anyone who asks.