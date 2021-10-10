Brute Pizza expands in Milwaukee amid COVID challenges

Despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic, one small business was able to not only thrive – but expand.

Brute Pizza isn't your typical slice of pie.

"What makes us different is we do a three-day, cold ferment sourdough pizza," said Paris Dreibelbis, chef and co-founder.

Dreibelbis started his pizza business at a local farmers market, intending on making the gig a temporary one.

"Everyone wanted the pizza, and I was like, 'Hmm, there's potential here,' so my business partner and I decided to keep this going," said Dreibelbis.

The pandemic hit shortly after he bought a food truck to make his business mobile. One would think the timing would be bad, but it actually worked out in his favor.

"I started business as everything was closing and restaurants were going under because of rent and short staff, so I was like, well, it was just me at a farmers market and maybe one other person, so I was able to grow coming out of the pandemic," said Dreibelbis.

With that timing came more opportunities, allowing Dreibelbis and his business partners to open a stationary location within the Landmark Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Dreibelbis shared a message for all the hardworking, local entrepreneurs:

"It's better to work for your own vacation than work for somebody else's," said Dreibelbis.

Brute Pizza is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and they hope to add more weekly hours in the near future.