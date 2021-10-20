Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer homicide near 49th and Spring, schools locked down

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Homicide investigation in Brown Deer, man killed

A man was killed near 49th and Spring Lane in Brown Deer. Police say a 911 caller reported the sound of gunshots coming from a home.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man was killed near 49th and Spring Lane in Brown Deer Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside a home in the area and saw the apparent shooter fleeing on foot.

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation near 49th and Spring Lane, Brown Deer

A search ensued for the shooter, but that person was not found. However, police said that person was known to the victim, and there is no threat to the public.

Police added that schools, day cares and businesses in the area were urged to shelter in place during that search.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brown Deer police.

