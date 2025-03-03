School District of Brown Deer scheduling error; students must make up time

The Brief A scheduling error in the School District of Brown Deer means middle and high schoolers are going to have to put in extra time this school year. The district's spokesperson said the previous administration made an error when setting up the 2024-25 calendar year. Students are upset because they will be required to show up at school earlier and, in some cases, stay later each day.



Showing up early and staying late. That is what some School District of Brown Deer students are going to have to do for the rest of the 2024-25 school year. District administrators say it is because of a scheduling error.

Scheduling error documented

What we know:

It is tough to get middle and high school students out of bed for class. Now, they will need to start school even earlier – at 7:30 a.m.

Mondays through Thursdays, seniors will also have just over an hour of extra instruction time. It'll keep them in class until 4:30 p.m.

The district's spokesperson said the previous administration made an error when setting up the 2024-25 calendar year.

Catie Brandstatter, Communications Coordinator for the School District of Brown Deer, said Wisconsin requires 7th through 12th graders to have 1,137 instruction hours.

FOX6 News asked how many hours the district needed to make up. Brandstatter said she did not have those numbers, but said the district is adjusting the schedule to make up the time. Seniors, in particular, will have an extra hour to stay on track for graduation in May.

What they're saying:

"There won’t be a solution that everybody is happy with, but we want to do what we can to support our students," Brandstatter said.

"Everybody was like ‘yeah, this is unacceptable," said Shiloh McKinney, whose daughter is a sophomore. "We have to make up these hours, we’re going to add on another week of school, that would have been better."

"We just kind of think it’s bogus," said Anthony Strong, a Brown Deer High School senior. "Me personally, I would rather have it where we graduate in June."

"At the end of the day, I’m going to have to try to comply by it. But I feel like if my child’s late, don’t make a complaint," McKinney said.

What's next:

Students with conflicts like jobs, sports or other extracurricular, will be eligible for virtual learning.

The School District of Brown Deer tells FOX6 News officials have also been working with bus drivers to start an earlier route.

The new schedule will not affect the elementary school.

Meanwhile, the School District of Brown Deer has offered the following FAQs for its students and teachers.