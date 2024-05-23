Brown Deer homicides, Milwaukee man found guilty

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man charged for killing two people in 2022 was found guilty on all counts on Thursday, May 23.

In March 2023, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged Joseph A. Tucker with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide - party of a crime, and one count of taking and driving a vehicle without consent - party to a crime regarding the deaths of Amarion Brown and Charlus Robinson in Brown Deer.

Joseph Tucker

In September 2022, Brown Deer police responded near 62nd and Tower for the deaths of Brown and Robinson, both 18-year-old Brown Deer residents. Brown and Robinson were shot at their home.

The victims sustained fatal gunshot injuries and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Family members told FOX6 News the two were brothers – close, nearly always together.

Tucker's sentencing is set for July.