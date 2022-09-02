Brown Deer police: 2nd man found dead at 62nd and Tower home

article

The Brown Deer Police Department on Friday, Sept. 2 said a second person was found dead at a home authorities were called to for a death investigation the previous day.

Police said they were called to the home near 62nd and Tower for the death of a man around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 1. Family identified 18-year-old Marion Brown as a victim.

Friday, police announced an "additional" victim was found while they were searching the property – identifying 18-year-old Charlus Robinson.

Both Brown and Robinson, police said, had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were Brown Deer residents.

Family told FOX6 News on Thursday that Brown was shot in his bed; they found him Thursday morning, believing someone entered the home and killed him.

Marion Brown

According to family, Brown had just graduated from Madison High School and was planning to go to college. They said they're devastated by the young man's death.

For several hours Thursday, Brown Deer police and investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime lab were in and out of the home.

What led to the shootings remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-371-2900.