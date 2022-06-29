Brown Deer hit-and-run, police seek suspect

article

Brown Deer police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent two people to the hospital on June 18.

The crash happened near Sherman and Bradley around 10:30 a.m. that day. Police said a blue Chevrolet Camaro hit a motorcycle and drove off.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle and driver.

The vehicle is described as a 2014 or 2015 Camaro that would have damage to its front bumper and grille area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-371-2900.