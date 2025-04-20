Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer fatal shooting; 1 person dead, another taken into custody

Published  April 20, 2025 11:07am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Brown Deer Police Department

The Brief

    • One person was shot and killed in Brown Deer on Saturday night, April 19.
    • A 41-year-old male died, and a 27-year-old female was arrested.
    • There is no threat to the public.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - One person is dead, and another person was taken into custody after a shooting in Brown Deer on Saturday night, April 19, 2025.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, at about 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Park Plaza Court, just north of Brown Deer Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old male who had been shot.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, he died from his injuries.

A 27-year-old female was taken into custody.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The Brown Deer Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

