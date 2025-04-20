Brown Deer fatal shooting; 1 person dead, another taken into custody
article
BROWN DEER, Wis. - One person is dead, and another person was taken into custody after a shooting in Brown Deer on Saturday night, April 19, 2025.
According to the Brown Deer Police Department, at about 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Park Plaza Court, just north of Brown Deer Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old male who had been shot.
Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, he died from his injuries.
A 27-year-old female was taken into custody.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Brown Deer Police Department sent FOX6 the information.