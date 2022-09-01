Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Goodrich, family says

A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed.

The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Goodrich for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.

Family says Brown was shot in his bed, and they discovered him Thursday morning. They say someone entered the home and killed him.

Marion Brown

According to family, Brown had just graduated from Madison High School and was planning to go to college. They said they're devastated by the young man's death.

"I get a phone call from my niece, and she’s screaming and hollering and telling me to get here," said Rose Cleary, Brown's great aunt.

For several hours Thursday, Brown Deer police and investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime lab were in and out of the home.

"It’s like, unbelievable," said Cleary. "I still don’t understand it. If you can’t be safe at home, where can you be safe at? You can’t be safe nowhere. This young man was at home in his bed, asleep."

They suffered a similar loss just last year when another family member was killed.

"It hit home last year, and it's hitting home again," said Cleary. "Y'all got to stop this, I mean stop it because it's too many people who got to go through burying somebody. We're supposed to be celebrating a holiday, not celebrating nobody burying somebody."

This family is now once again comforting each other while looking for answers.

"I know one thing – guns need to stop," said Cleary. "I would see people on TV, the news, and they be talking about, ‘I be praying for them.’ I never thought it would hit home. For somebody to go in your house and take you out in your own bed, no."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brown Deer police only called this a death investigation involving a man, adding that "the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.