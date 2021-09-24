Brown Deer bank robbery: 4 arrested

article

Police responded to the call of a bank robbery near 64th and Brown Deer Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

While en route to the bank, police saw the suspect vehicle described by Bayside Communications and initiated a traffic stop near 91st and Mill Road.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

No weapon was shown at the bank and no one was injured.

No additional information was provided.

