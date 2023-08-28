Brown Deer attempted vehicle theft; 3 in custody

article

Brown Deer police arrested three people who were trying to steal vehicles near Green Bay and Brown Deer on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Police were dispatched after hearing about three people looking into vehicles. Upon arrival, three people ran away after trying to steal a vehicle. Officers took into custody a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and one 18-year-old woman.

Two of the people were taken to jail and were charged with attempted motor vehicle theft and resisting/obstructing an officer. One person was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on a felony warrant.