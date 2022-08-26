Brown Deer apartment fire; last day for residents to get belongings

It's move out day for Brown Deer families displaced by a an apartment fire Saturday, Aug. 20. Roughly 100 people lost their homes and Friday, Aug. 26 is the last day for them to get their stuff out.

A fire led to a partial roof collapse Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20 at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer. The 110-unit apartment building is located on Hawthorne Trace Road -- near County Line Road and Range Line Road.

FOX6 crews at the scene reported a large plume of black smoke visible around 4 p.m. at the River Place Apartments. That's when people started calling 911. First responders reported heavy fire coming from the attic. They began quickly evacuating the building.

Just 13 minutes after the first call, part of the roof came crashing down.

Fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer

The fire was under control about 50 minutes later. One firefighter sustained a minor injury but quickly returned to duty. There were no other injuries.

The fire was contained to one corner of the building, but 42 units were deemed uninhabitable. Ten were damaged by fire, and the rest suffered smoke/water damage or were without power in the wake of the fire.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin organized a multi-agency resource center to give the 46 displaced families the chance to start over again.

"In times of disaster, it's important for the community to come together," the Red Cross' Shana Beal said.