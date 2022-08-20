Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer fire, River Place Apartments

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
6:11PM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brown Deer fire, River Place Apartments (Courtesy: Brenda Knight)

Video from FOX6 viewer Brenda Knight shows part of the roof collapsing at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A fire led to a partial roof collapse Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20 in Brown Deer.

FOX6 crews at the scene reported a large plume of black smoke visible around 4:30 p.m. at the River Place Apartments.

The apartment building is located on Hawthorne Trace Road -- near County Line Road and Range Line Road.

North Shore Fire/Rescue officials said there were no injuries. They added they're working with the Red Cross to set up a shelter for the dozens displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 