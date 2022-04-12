Brooklyn subway shooting: Wisconsin address tied to person of interest

article

The New York Police Department has named Frank R. James as a person of interest in a shooting on a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday morning, April 12.

James has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia. NYPD asked the public to provide tips as to his whereabouts, but did not name him as a suspect.

A man wearing a gas mask opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning. Police said the gunman opened two smoke grenades and then pulled out a handgun on the train, firing 33 times before taking off when the train pulled into the station.

Ten people were shot and five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. Nearly two-dozen other people suffered injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD found a Glock 17 9MM handgun with three extended magazines and a U-Haul key at the scene after the mass shooting.

A massive emergency response is seen outside a Brooklyn subway station after a reported mass shooting. (FOX 5 NY)

At an afternoon news conference, the NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but was being considered an active shooter incident. No motive was known for the attack.

It was unclear what type of weapon the shooter used in the attack.

The shooter was still on the loose Tuesday evening. He was described as a Black man, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask a green construction vest and carrying a construction bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.