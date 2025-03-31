Brookfield Von Maur check fraud; 2 people wanted, $6K value purchased

article

A man and woman are wanted in connection to a series of check fraud incidents that took place in Brookfield back in January.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said seven different check fraud incidents happened within six days at the Von Maur store at the Corners of Brookfield back in January. The two suspects, a male and female, passed different checks with various names to purchase jewelry and other various items, totaling more than $6,000.

Two vehicles involved are suspected to be a blue Range Rover and a red Jeep Gladiator.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-796-3798, Ext. 230.