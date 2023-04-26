Brookfield veteran heart recipient grateful; 'nothing shy of a miracle'

A 70-year-old Brookfield veteran is raising awareness around organ donation after receiving two gifts this past Valentine's Day – a new heart and a second chance at life.

"Not enough you get a new lease, much less two of them," said Charles Rotramel.

Rotramel is no stranger to feeling uncertain in life's battles in part because he served 39 years in the military.

"Depending on what happens, I am in control of this one, or I am not in control of this one," Rotramel said.

But the battle that began back in fall of 2019 for Rotramel was one no one could control.

"I started having trouble catching my breath, and I was like, ‘Something’s not right,'" Rotramel said.

Rotramel learned his heart was failing.

"Went to cardiac ICU, spent 32 days here. The LVAD was installed on October 16th of '21," Rotramel said.

That device only served as a bridge until doctors could find Rotramel a new heart.

"After a year, shortly after that, I had resigned my self that it wasn't going to happen," Rotramel said.

But it did.

"It was nothing shy of a miracle and again on Valentine's Day. It was a sign," Rotramel said.

Rotramel received a heart transplant at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

"Born at St. Luke's and got my second start at St. Luke's," Rotramel said.

Now, Rotramel and his doctor are raising awareness, hoping others can get a second chance too.

"There are so many people that are waiting that may never get (cries)," Rotramel said.

Doctors say by signing up to be an organ donor, you could give someone like Rotramel, the gift of life too.

"I can think of nothing better. It was the ultimate gift," Rotramel said.

You can sign up to be an organ, tissue, and eye donor at DonorRegistry.Wisconsin.gov.

